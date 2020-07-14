Progressive Care, Inc.: Progressive Care Expands COVID-19 Testing Capabilities to Meet Increased Demand

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) ("Progressive Care" or the "Company"), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that it has sold through over 90% of its COVID-19 Antibody testing kits. The Company has ordered additional kits and will be expanding testing to meet increasing needs.

The Company, as of July 13, 2020, has sold through over 90% of its COVID-19 Antibody test kits and has processed a re-order to meet increasing demand. Appointments at the Company's Miami location have been fully booked as Florida marks record-breaking testing and positivity rates. The Company is expanding antibody testing to offer services to Palm Beach County, Florida, and launching on-site services to enable antibody testing services for employees at their employment sites. The Company has been working with several referral sources including local labs, healthcare professionals, employers/business owners, and local airline affiliates who see the need and benefit of rapid antibody testing to enhance health safety initiatives.

New testing requirements by employers and travel-related businesses are placing a heavier burden on communities to get tested and be tested more frequently. With high demand, patients are waiting in long lines and up to 10 days to get results for COVID-19 antigen tests. Antibody tests can help employers and health care professionals assess the incidence of exposure among their group. In addition, the Company is working to secure COVID-19 antigen test kits to enable diagnostic testing at its facilities.

"Progressive Care has always been at the forefront of closing gaps in healthcare," said S. Mars, CEO. "Our testing capabilities are steadily increasing to meet the high and urgent needs of our communities and we will continue to seek out every available avenue to provide support during this pandemic and beyond."

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries a personalized healthcare services and technology company which provides prescription pharmaceutical services, risk management and data analytics to healthcare organizations and providers.

