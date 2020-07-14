

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - PJSC Gazprom (GAZP, OGZPY.PK, OGZPF.PK) reported Tuesday that its loss attributable to the owners for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to 116.25 billion Russian Rubles, compared to profit of 535.91 billion rubles last year.



Loss before profit tax was 208.72 billion rubles, compared to profit of 711.93 billion rubles a year ago.



Operating profit declined to 293.46 billion rubles from 458.76 billion rubles a year ago.



Sales decreased 24 percent to 1.74 trillion rubles from 2.29 trillion rubles last year. The decrease in sales was mainly due to a decrease in sales of gas to Europe and other countries.



Net sales of gas decreased 34 percent to 865.61 billion rubles. The change was mainly due to a decrease in average prices and volumes of gas sold in the 'Europe and other countries' segment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

