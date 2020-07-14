Increasing adoption of pricing software has fueled Pricefx's growth as companies look for ways to increase revenue and profit during the global economic slowdown and beyond

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced it has received $65 million in Series C funding, bringing the company's total raised to date to $130 million. The round was led by funds advised by Apax Digital, the growth equity team of Apax Partners, with participation from existing investor Digital Partners. Pricefx will use the new funding to expand and solidify its global market leadership position as the only true SaaS platform in the pricing industry, accelerate product innovation, extend its partner ecosystem, and evaluate strategic acquisitions.

SaaS solutions have faced increased demand since pandemic measures forced companies to rapidly and radically address digital transformation initiatives. Pricing software, in particular, has seen a tremendous surge in interest owing to the strong return on investment, even in downturns. As a result, Pricefx has signed more than a dozen new customer deals since March of this year.

"Pricing is being recognized as a critical competency for global enterprises and Pricefx is leading the way for a SaaS-based approach," said Marcin Cichon, CEO and co-founder of Pricefx. "This investment from Apax confirms Pricefx's resilience, ability to grow its customer base, and innovate even during challenging times. This investment will further power our global commercial strategy and aggressive product innovation, by attracting critical talent, expanding our growing ecosystem of partners, and enabling further potential strategic acquisitions all in pursuit of our mission to bring pricing solutions to as many companies as we can, as simply and effectively as possible."

Pricefx provides a suite of cloud-based pricing software tools from Price Optimization, Management (PO&M) to Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) for B2B and B2C enterprises of all sizes. Additionally, the company launched the first "6 weeks to live" activation accelerator with Lightning, delivering industry-leading time-to-value. The company has supported its clients through the COVID-19 crisis with initiatives such as providing access to its Sales Insights solution free of charge. In May, Pricefx acquired French market leader Brennus Analytics, which brought industry-leading AI capabilities in pricing optimization and Pricefx's Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution was recently named an SAP endorsed app.

"Pricing is one of the most important value creation levers for businesses, and we share Pricefx's passion for making pricing software easier, faster and more accessible," said Mark Beith, Partner of Apax Digital. "Companies are abandoning inefficient manual processes, disparate spreadsheets, and sub-optimal prices, and embracing Pricefx's next-gen software, which dynamically manages, optimizes and updates prices across all channels."

"We are thrilled to join Marcin and the whole Pricefx family on their mission to democratize pricing software and deliver best-in-class time to value and exceptional return on investment to their customers," said Daniel O'Keefe, Managing Partner of Apax Digital.

Concurrent with this investment, Beith and O'Keefe will join Pricefx's supervisory board.

"We are excited and proud to continue supporting the Pricefx team on their global growth journey. Pricefx demonstrates a relentless drive towards product innovation and customer success and we believe that they are well on-track to build the undisputed global category leader in pricing software," said Axel Krieger, Founding Partner at Digital Partners.

Pricefx was recently named a finalist in Ventana's 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. These awards identify the top technologies that have the most striking impact in their respective markets, recognizing pioneering vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide. The company has several disruptive innovations coming this year, including a self-service version of its analytics software, industry-specific Accelerator packages, enhanced CPQ functionality, and an AI-enhanced upgraded version of its PriceOptimizer product.

About Apax Digital

The Apax Digital Fund specializes in growth equity and buyout investments in high-growth enterprise software, consumer internet, and technology-enabled services companies worldwide. The Apax Digital team leverages Apax Partners' deep tech investing expertise, global platform, and specialized operating experts, to enable technology companies and their management teams to accelerate the achievement of their full potential. For further information, please visit: www.apax.com/digital.

Over its more than 40-year history, Apax Partners has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of c.$50 billion. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For more information see: www.apax.com.

About Digital Partners

Digital Partners is a leading technology growth equity investor focused on European and US technology companies with €350 million assets under management. Digital aims to support ambitious entrepreneurs build global technology leaders, providing them with strategic advice and long-term financial support to help them define and execute their growth plans. The fund focuses exclusively on B2B technology investments and leverages a deep corporate network to help portfolio companies access new markets and build new partnerships. For more information please visit: www.dplus.partners.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Its innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

