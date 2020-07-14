The "United Kingdom (UK) Protection Insurance 2020 Term Assurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has caused disruption, leading life insurers to adjust their underwriting guidelines. In the short term, sales are anticipated to fall.

This report focuses on the UK's term assurance market in the context of the wider protection space. It provides an in-depth assessment of the term assurance market, looking at current and historical market size with regards to changes in contracts and premiums.

It examines how term assurance products are distributed, and highlights key changes in the competitive landscape, as well as the propositions of the key market players. It provides five-year forecasts of contracts and premiums to 2024, and discusses how the market, distribution, and products offered are likely to change in the future, as well as the reasons for these changes.

The term assurance market experienced another year of growth in 2019, driving growth of the wider protection insurance market. Growth of non-mortgage-related policies outperformed mortgage-related policies. Independent financial advisors play a key role in the distribution of term assurance, but direct sales have gained momentum in recent years as more customers have chosen to buy life cover independently and online.

Key Highlights

The term assurance market grew in 2019 to reach GBP 541 million in new business premiums and 1.6 million contracts as uncertainty due to Brexit dissipated.

The largest five players controlled 76% of the market in terms of contracts sold in 2018. Legal General is the largest player.

COVID-19 will temporarily halt growth of the term assurance market. New business premiums for both mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related term assurance will contract before returning to growth. Meanwhile, claims will be comparatively high.

Key Topics Covered

1. Background: The Protection Market

Market size

Distribution

2. The Term Assurance Market

Market size

Distribution

3. Market Drivers

Current drivers

Legislation

Impact of COVID-19

4. Product Launches Innovation

Case studies

5. Competitive Landscape

Market shares

Company profiles

6. Forecasts

Forecasts

Commentary

Appendix

