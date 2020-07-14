BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market to Reach $3.84 Billion by 2029

FREMONT, California, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is projected to reach $3.84 billion by 2029, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.98% during the period between 2020 and 2029.

The comprehensive study of global nucleic acid isolation and purification BIS Research extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

More than 1400 products present in the market

Pricing data for more than 500 products

Over 350 brands were evaluated

Market share analysis for more than 20 product categories

End-user preference data for over 50 end users

Detailed global and regional market share analysis including the scrutiny of more than 20 countries

Study of data of more than 56 companies

The detailed study is a compilation of 43 Market Data Tables and 296 Figures spread through 389 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2029"

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and a visual dashboard of 1400+ products.

BIS Research study indicates that the increasing number of genetic tests taken, the growing demand for reliable next-generation sequencing (NGS) results, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and the improving funding scenario in the field of microbiology, among others, are fueling the growth of the market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as growth in emerging nations, capitalization on the high prevalence of genetic disorders, and the evolution of biobanking in healthcare, that can be leveraged by players operating in the market.

The market intelligence by BIS Research additionally throws a spotlight on the key industry trends that have a humungous influence in shaping the industry going forward. Some of these trends include the emergence of advanced stabilization products, regulated vs. multimodal analysis, novel targets for isolation and purification, exploration of new applications, and several other key trends.

View the Report from BIS Research at Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include end-user and pricing analysis, types of products offered, technologies used, sources used, applications, and regions. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study.

The end-user and pricing analysis of the global market includes data analysis on the satisfaction level of different instruments (by brand), pricing analysis of preferred instruments, accessories & components, and consumables. The study is majorly centered on the sub-segments and micro-segments of the different product markets, such as consumables and instruments. The consumables are further categorized into kits and reagents.

To emphasize the dominance of the consumable segment over the instruments segment under the product category of nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2020 and 2029, Nitish Kumar Singh, Lead Analyst - BIS Research, states, "The reason for market growth and the dominance consumable segment can be attributed to the prevalent product type and its widespread use in almost all applications related to the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. It is anticipated that the consistent growth in the utilization of media and kits and reagents will be another reason for the segment to witness a significant growth in the coming years."

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=849&type=download

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Electric Company (G.E.), Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co K.G., New England Biolabs, Inc, Norgen Biotek Corp., Omega Bio-Tek, Orasure Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, and QIAGEN N.V.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of Instruments, kits, assays and consumables

Companies in services market of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

How market intelligence on nucleic acid isolation and purification can add value to an organization's decision making process?

Aids in product development

Helps in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Offers go to market strategies for the different source type

Supports in diversifying the product portfolio basis risk and progression of technology (DNA, RNA, and Analyte)

Helps in analyzing technological substitutes and compare the specification

Offers tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different labs

Aids in understanding the end-user requirement

Assists in exploring the newer application

Supports in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies take Strategic Decisions

What are the estimated and projected numbers for the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market for 2020 and 2029?

What are the drivers, challenges, and opportunities that are influencing the dynamics of the market?

What is the competition layout of the market?

What are the parameters on which competition mapping is carried out in the study?

Which key development strategies are being followed and implemented by major players to help them sustain in the market?

How are different segments of the market expected to perform during the forecast period from 2020 to 2029? The segments included in the comprehensive market study are:

product type



end user



region



technology



application

Which leading players are currently dominating the market and what is the expected future scenario?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

How can the changing dynamics of the market impact the market share of different players operating in the market?

What are the strategic recommendations offered in the study?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

Global Rare Disease Diagnostics Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as, custom studies, and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare scans, analyzes, and tracks markets to provide superior intelligence and consultations to its clients. Over the years, it has created a knowledge pool through whitepapers, analyst notes, case studies, and customized solutions.

In the past five years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

BIS Healthcare caters to different facets of the healthcare industry, including Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214200/BIS_Nucleic_Acid_Report_Key_Sections.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg