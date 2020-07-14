

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Tuesday that first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 24.11 billion Indian rupees or $318 million, edging up 0.1 percent from last year's 24.02 billion rupees.



Earnings per share were 4.19 rupees or $0.06, 5.7 percent higher than 3.96 rupees last year.



Gross revenues for the quarter grew to 149.13 billion rupees or $1.97 billion, up 1.3 percent from 147.16 billion rupees a year ago.



Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue in dollar terms declined 5.7 percent from last year. IT Services Segment Revenue in dollar terms was $1.92 billion, a decrease of 5.7 percent.



Jatin Dalal, CFO said, 'We expanded the margins during the quarter, despite lower revenues, on the back of solid execution of several operational improvements and rupee depreciation.'



