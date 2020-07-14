Cumulative solar generation capacity reached 2.5 GW last year, enough to meet 3.8% of electricity demand.From pv magazine Germany. Solar demand in Switzerland grew 23.3% last year, according to data released by trade body Swissolar and based on figures produced by the Federal Office of Energy. Newly-installed PV generation capacity last year amounted to 332 MW - compared to 270 MW in 2018 - and was almost as high as the 2015 record of 340 MW. The new installations took Switzerland's cumulative PV capacity to 2.5 GW, enough to meet 3.8% of the country's total electricity demand in 2019. Solar ...

