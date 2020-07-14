Anzeige
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2020 second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 3, 2020 after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

The company is continuing with a modified disclosure process to maximize transparency while limiting employee exposure to COVID-19. The disclosure process will be conducted as follows:

  • Included in the earnings materials released after close on August 3 will be a transcript of commentary by Mosaic's CEO, Joc O'Rourke and CFO, Clint Freeland; presentation slides; performance data and the full earnings release.
  • The company will accept emailed questions until 6:30p.m. Eastern, following the release. Questions to be addressed by the leadership team can be submitted to investor@mosaicco.com.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will provide brief prepared remarks and address the questions submitted via email. Should there be time remaining in the designated hour, phone lines will be opened to allow for follow-up questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website. An audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597429/Mosaic-Announces-2020-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Release

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
