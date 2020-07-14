

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland consumer prices remained largely unchanged in June, after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in June, after a 0.16 percent decrease in May.



Prices of cigarettes, long-distance train journeys, long-distance passenger transport by coach and children's day care were higher from a year ago.



However, the increase was curbed most by reductions in the cost of petrol, hotel room, light fuel oil, and diesel, the statistical office said.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices grew 0.19 percent in June, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent monthly and remained unchanged from a year ago in June.



