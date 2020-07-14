

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.32 billion, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $4.80 billion, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $19.77 billion from $18.76 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.32 Bln. vs. $4.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $19.77 Bln vs. $18.76 Bln last year.



