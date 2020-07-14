

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production rose in May, driven by a growth in manufacturing output, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 15.1 percent month-on-month in May, led by a 20.6 percent growth in the manufacturing output.



Production in mining and quarrying decreased 4.3 percent in May and electricity fell 1.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 28.0 percent in May.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 22.2 percent monthly in May and fell 30.6 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de