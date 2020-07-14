Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: GRCV's Yuka E-Commerce Sales with Groupon Increased 20% for the First Half of 2020

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCV) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") has established itself as a key partner for Groupons' new platform, With a strong proven track record, Yuka is on a path to significantly increase revenue in 2020. Sales during the first half of 2019; January thru June; totaled approx. $1,900,000 with the company shipping over 68,000 items. So far in 2020 between the months of January and June, Yuka has approximately sold $2,400,000 with more than 180,000 units reaching new customer base.

Yuka has been selected as a one of the few vendors to pioneer the transition to Groupon's new platform. The new model includes improved payment terms, better monitoring of live deals, and a more hands on approach to all pricing aspects.

As a leading partner, Yuka will be required to oversee all customer service matters, and as such have primarily opted to expand its teams accordingly.

"With the difficulties consumers have been facing due to Covid-19, customers are moving more to purchasing online. For us at Yuka, this additional projected 20% growth in sales on the New Groupon platform year-over-year is once again an indication that we are on the right path.

Our teams' focus on trending items and highly sought after categories is a clear example of a strategy well executed, said Mier Avitan president of Grand Capital Ventures.

Going into Q3 and Q4 we expect to see numbers steadily increase given with the daily adding of new products, he added.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions - activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

CONTACT:

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

1815 NE 144th street, Miami, FL. 33181

786.657.2446 ext. 124

SOURCE: Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

