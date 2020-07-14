

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.0 percent increase in May. Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged at 2.0 percent.



The measures taken for the Covid-19 pandemic were eased in June and shops and services, and shopping centers were reopened, the agency said.



Prices for miscellaneous goods and services declined 4.6 percent yearly in June and education grew 4.5 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 2.6 percent, each.



Meanwhile, prices for transport and clothing and footwear declined 5.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in June, after 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



The core CPI rose 1.8 percent annually in June and decreased 0.1 percent from the previous month.



