Newly Created Role in the United Kingdom

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced today that its UK-based business unit has added a new member to its leadership team. Tony Core has joined IAA as UK Director of Sales Marketing, reporting to Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA.

Core has more than fifteen years' industry experience and joins IAA from Chief Rentals, the leading provider of niche and specialist vehicle hire to the UK insurance industry. During his time at Chief Rentals, he secured contracts with many of the UK's largest motor insurers and specialist motor insurers. Before working in the insurance supply chain, Core held management positions with several major FMCG companies including Unilever, Kellogg's, Scottish Newcastle and Bass Brewers. He has won Daily Telegraph and Insurance Times business awards in addition to a number of regional business awards.

"We are delighted to welcome Tony to the IAA family and to our senior leadership team," said Steve Hankins. "Tony is well-known in the insurance industry and is going to be a great asset to the business. He joins us at an exciting time; we're investing heavily in the UK with a particular focus on new technologies, and customers are showing a lot of interest in IAA."

Mr. Core will be based at the company's United Kingdom headquarters in Essex.

