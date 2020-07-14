Superior Properties of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate to Accelerate Growth Prospects, Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Market Share of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market: TMR

- The global sodium lauryl sulfate market may grow at a CAGR of more than 4 percent between 2019 and 2027

- The role of sodium lauryl sulfate in eliminating stains and dirt make them one of the preferred choices among numerous end-users; In terms of regional dominance, Asia Pacific may display high consumption patterns

ALBANY, New York, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for detergents and disinfectants over the years may assure unstinting growth for the sodium lauryl sulfate market. Sodium lauryl sulfate is available in dry and liquid forms with varied concentration forms between 30-90 percent, depending on the intensity of cleaning required for the prospective surfaces.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) envision a CAGR of more than 4 percent across the forecast period of 2019-2027 for the global sodium lauryl sulfate market. The worldwide sodium lauryl sulfate market was valued at around US$ 9.0 bn in 2018 and expects to exceed US$ 11.0 bn valuation by the end of 2027.

The escalating cases of bacterial and viral infections among the global populace have raised the hygiene and cleanliness concerns of commercial and residential spaces. The growing awareness about personal hygiene to tackle the spread of viral and bacterial infections will assure good growth opportunities for the sodium lauryl sulfate market.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market: Facts and Figures

Detergents and cleaners may claim the crown for the dominant segment; the detergents and cleaners segment acquired more than 50 percent of the market share in 2018

Across the types classified under sodium lauryl sulfate market, the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) held a share of more than 70 percent in 2018 and the share is foreknown to escalate further between 2019 and 2027

Personal care segment is anticipated to prove as a highly bankable segment for the sodium lauryl sulfate market

Asia Pacific clenched a market share of 40 percent in 2018 and is prognosticated to emerge as the leading regional growth contributor for the sodium lauryl sulfate market

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market: Key Driving Factors

Regulatory bodies and numerous associations related to cleanliness and hygiene are encouraging users to incorporate hygiene in their daily routine, eventually inviting great growth prospects for sodium lauryl sulfate market

Initiatives and campaigns by various countries to constantly sanitize and clean public places like metro stations, hospitals, auditoriums, religious places, etc will ensure good growth for the sodium lauryl sulfate market

The blend of anionic surfactants with mild surfactants will further expand the growth prospects of the sodium lauryl sulfate market

Substantial sales of electronic appliances such as washing machines in highly populated nations, such as India , eventually propels the demand for detergents, thus sowing the seeds of growth for the sodium lauryl sulfate market

COVID 19 Outbreak Impact: Boon or Bane for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market?

The COVID-19 outbreak depicts two sides of a coin for the growth of the sodium lauryl sulfate market. The production of various products hit a roadblock due to the shutting down of manufacturing facilities in almost all parts of the world, eventually restraining the growth of the sodium lauryl sulfate market.

Various guidelines regarding the cleaning of commercial and residential spaces for preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 recommend the use of products containing antimicrobial properties. A recent research paper confirmed that household detergents containing sodium lauryl ether sulfate is effective in eliminating SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces. Therefore, the inculcation of sodium lauryl ether sulfate in government guidelines may prove as a game-changer for the growth of sodium lauryl sulfate market.

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Segmentation

By Product

SLS

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES)

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

By Application

Detergents & Cleaners

Personal Care

Textile & Leather

Oilfield

Chemicals

Others (Paints & Coatings, Polymer Additives, and Agricultural Chemicals)

By Region

North America (U.S., Rest of North America )

(U.S., Rest of ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Taiwan , Indonesia , Malaysia , Thailand , Vietnam , Philippines , Singapore , Australia , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Rest of Latin America )

( , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , Iran , Qatar , and Rest of Middle East & Africa )

