Imagine an energy system where power generation is achieved through a diverse and decentralized network of energy units, such as your rooftop solar panels, that are monitored intelligently and the grid is able to manage supply and demand in real-time fashion. In this next energy era, the electric utilities do not generate their primarily revenues from moving electrons - but instead, by gathering and managing data - offering services rather than power. The vision of this futuristic energy system is not far from reality - and definitely provides a direction of travel for the energy industry.From ...

