JA Solar began work on a 300 MW solar plant in Liaoning province last week, while state-run Huaneng launched a fiscal 2020 tender for 5 GW of inverters and another 5 GW of PV modules.JA Solar said last week that it has started work on a 300 MW solar plant in Chaoyang county, Liaoning province. Its first grid-parity project will be built with an investment of RMB1.45 billion ($207.3 million). Construction is set for completion by the end of this year. Once operational, the facility will likely generate around 500 GWh of electricity per year. The module maker has also issued a notice forecasting ...

