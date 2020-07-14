

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India's wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in June, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Tuesday.



The wholesale price index declined 1.81 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.21 percent decrease in May. Economists had expected a 2.40 percent fall.



The primary articles price index declined 1.21 percent annually in June, following a 2.92 percent fall in the previous month.



Food price inflation increased to 2.04 percent in June, while prices for non-food articles declined 2.80 percent.



Fuel and power prices decreased 13.60 percent in June, following a 19.83 percent fall in the prior month.



Prices of manufactured products grew 0.08 in June, after a 0.42 percent fall in the previous month.



The final wholesale prices declined 1.57 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de