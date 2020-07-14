

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in June, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



Producer and import prices fell 3.5 percent year-on-year in June.



The producer price index fell 2.0 percent annually in June and import prices decreased 6.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.5 percent in June.



The latest rise was mainly due to higher prices for petroleum products as well as petroleum and natural gas, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices fell 0.9 percent yearly in June and rose 0.3 percent a month ago.



Export prices declined 2.6 percent annually in June and remained unchanged from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

