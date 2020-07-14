Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

|Company Announcement
No. 16/2020
Copenhagen, 14 July 2020
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units
DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2020-2022, as well as dividend PSUs related to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|41,124 PSUs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-14
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units
DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2020-2022, as well as dividend PSUs related to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|17,571 PSUs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-14
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.
The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com
