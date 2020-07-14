KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN's Blockchain Technology to Support Liquid Avatar Collectible Custom Icons

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, is pleased to announce that later this summer its Liquid Avatar platform (www.liquidavatar.com), will begin to offer users with a new type of Avatar experience through the Liquid Avatar Marketplace ("Marketplace"). Liquid Avatar users will be able to acquire custom-designed and limited availability icons from leading professional pop culture, comic book, fantasy, manga, and contemporary Artists complete with an innovative digital authentication solution that has been traditionally managed as an on-site, personnel and location-based process.

All Liquid Avatars acquired from the Marketplace will be supported with a unique Digital Certificate of Authenticity, allowing each custom icon to have its own Blockchain identifier that can be transferred from one user to another. This methodology created by the KABN Network and supported by Blockchain technologies, will allow users to buy, sell and trade custom avatars and record the transfer and ownership of these collectible icons. The Marketplace will charge a fee for the issuance, recording, and management of the Digital Certificate of Authenticity and the transfer of ownership of digitized assets.

"The creation and distribution of Digital Certificates of Authenticity featuring unique Blockchain technologies for custom Liquid Avatars is a key business strategy for KABN North America," said RJ Reiser, Chief Business Development Officer. "Like hockey, baseball and basketball cards, other sports, comic books, movie props, and signed memorabilia, we believe that digitized assets will represent a viable way for online audiences to be part of the growing collector community."

In addition, as part of the Liquid Avatar Creator Program, icons can be designed to represent different "skins" for a user's verified persona, like a school, gaming, family, friends, and business/work profile. Recently, Liquid Avatar, in partnership with the NCFA (www.ncfacanada.org), released a custom event icon for FFCON20 - Rise (https://www.accesswire.com/viewarticle.aspx?id=596745). This process allows users, businesses, events, associations, and other groups to create unique icons for their verified online groups and share content and offers with known users.

The Liquid Avatar Marketplace has over 20 professional creators on board already and 10 engaged in the creation process. In addition to a growing list of free Liquid Avatars, the Marketplace will have the ability to showcase a catalog of approved custom avatars for sale. Additional items like t-Shirts, hoodies, and other items featuring certain Liquid Avatars will be available for sale. KABN North America will be presenting Liquid Avatar with Apex Comic Group at this year's virtual Comic-con International @home program on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 5 pm Pacific / 8 pm Eastern - https://comiccon2020.sched.com/event/d4zK/apex-comics-publishing-group-2020-2021-exclusive-previews

The Company welcomes the public to request an invitation to be an early adopter of Liquid Avatar and earn rewards at: https://liquidavatar.com/liquid-avatar-early-adopter/

"Liquid Avatar custom icons represent a potentially significant opportunity to create revenue for KABN North America," said Ben Kessler, CEO. "Anyone who knows a Fortnite player or other gamer knows that players are always looking to acquire the latest cosmetic enhancement and along with sports, comic book, movie and fantasy collectors, we believe we are targeting the right audience for our custom and collectible Liquid Avatars."

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly-owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high-quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission-based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies, and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol: KABN

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

