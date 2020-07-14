Akeneo & Rural King: Akeneo and Rural King Win Adobe Experience Maker Award

Product experience leader and farm-supply retailer recognized for customer experience excellence

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, has won "The Orchestrator" category of the 2020 Adobe Experience Maker Award along with its client Rural King, America's go-to farm supply store.

Adobe's Experience Maker Awards recognize some of the most innovative and impactful customer experiences achieved through digital transformation. As an Adobe Premier technology partner, Akeneo created an engaging online shopping experience with Magento Commerce that matches the welcoming, helpful, and convenient feel of Rural King's physical stores.

With 120 locations in 13 states and over 100,000 products, Rural King is known for providing a broad range of necessities, selling everything from livestock feed and farm equipment to fashionable clothing and children's toys. Bringing that experience online demanded a robust product information management (PIM) system to help farmers, ranchers, and rural customers across the United States easily find, understand, and select the products they need.

Akeneo's enterprise PIM capabilities, coupled with Magento's industry-leading order management system, delivered a truly omnichannel experience for Rural King's customers. The farm-supply leader doubled its online product offerings in six months, and grew online revenue 34% year-on-year, by creating consistently delightful customer experiences and boosting brand loyalty.

"Rural King is an iconic American company, and this award recognizes Akeneo's success in delivering a winning eCommerce experience that stays true to Rural King's vision by leveraging Magento," said Fred de Gombert, CEO and co-founder of Akeneo. "By putting customer experience front and center, Rural King turbocharged its omnichannel sales, brought loyal customers online, and helped them fall in love with its brand all over again."

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. https://www.akeneo.com/

