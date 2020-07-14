Anzeige
WKN: A0F46H ISIN: US86769A2069 
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2020
Sunset Capital Assets Inc Files Authorized Shares Amendment and Preferred Shares Certification With Nevada Secretary of State

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Sunset Capital Assets, Inc. ("Sunset" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNST) is announcing that it has amended its articles of incorporation to increase the Company's total authorized common shares from 50,000,000 to 750,000,000. The Company has also filed a Certificate of Designation for the Company's existing Series A Preferred Shares.

Sunset Capital Assets, Inc. operates as a boutique, global, investment and advisory firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL and founded in 2012. Sunset has taken a pioneering, consulting-based approach to corporate equity investing, partnering with management teams to build value. Sunset Title Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, continues its successful operations with the Company.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Sunset Capital Assets, Inc.
(904) 325-7055
info@sunsetcapitalasset.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Transaction. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

SOURCE: Sunset Capital Assets



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597337/Sunset-Capital-Assets-Inc-Files-Authorized-Shares-Amendment-and-Preferred-Shares-Certification-With-Nevada-Secretary-of-State

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
