Sunset Capital Assets Inc Files Authorized Shares Amendment and Preferred Shares Certification With Nevada Secretary of State

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Sunset Capital Assets, Inc. ("Sunset" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNST) is announcing that it has amended its articles of incorporation to increase the Company's total authorized common shares from 50,000,000 to 750,000,000. The Company has also filed a Certificate of Designation for the Company's existing Series A Preferred Shares.

Sunset Capital Assets, Inc. operates as a boutique, global, investment and advisory firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL and founded in 2012. Sunset has taken a pioneering, consulting-based approach to corporate equity investing, partnering with management teams to build value. Sunset Title Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, continues its successful operations with the Company.

