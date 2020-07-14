As of July 15, 2020, the following instrument issued by UBS AG London listed on STO FN Structured Lev. Products will change short name and trading code. ISIN Market Segment New Short Name New Trading Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH043566820 STO FN Structured Lev. UBSO SIF UBSO_SIF_1890MWHEDG 4 Products 1890MWHEDGEX EX -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.