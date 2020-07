Oncology Venture continues to consolidate the ownership of its pipeline with the purchase of the remaining share of Oncology Venture US held by minority shareholders. This brings the PARP inhibitor 2X-121 fully under ownership of the company (as well as the deprioritised asset 2X-111). The company issued 12,383,770 shares at SEK1.52 to complete the transaction.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...