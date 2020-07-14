National Milk Buyer in South Africa Renews Contract with MiX Telematics

JOHANNESBURG, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that the national milk buyer, Dairy Farmers of South Africa (DFSA), will be renewing their contract with MiX Telematics Africa for another 30 months. DFSA has been a MiX client for the past 16 years.

The company relies upon MiX Telematics to provide vital fleet management solutions for their 85 trucks which collect milk from farmers in virtually every province of South Africa and deliver trusted products, including those of the iconic Clover brand, to stores countrywide.

Karel Koen, the Milk Procurement Logistics and Planning Manager says, "Closely monitoring mileage and driver behaviour with the MiX Fleet Manager suite of online and app-based solutions is vitally important for DFSA. This system helps us to constantly evaluate vehicle utilization, an extremely important parameter for us to increase efficiencies and reduce the costs of the operation."

"We are very pleased that the Dairy Farmers of South Africa organisation have once again placed their trust in MiX Telematics as a result of our partnership approach, proven results and industry specialist expertise," states Gert Pretorius, Managing Director of MiX Telematics Africa.

