As from July 17, 2020, Net Gaming Europe AB will be listed under its new company name, ACROUD AB. New company name: ACROUD AB -------------------------------------- New short name: ACROUD -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0001863291 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 156878 -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.