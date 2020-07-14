Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.07.2020
PR Newswire
14.07.2020 | 16:21
Hohem iSteady Pro3, the latest Splash Proof Action Camera Gimbal

-Best Budget GoPro 8 Gimbal

Shenzhen, China, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem just launched their latest action camera gimbal iSteady Pro 3 for only $89. The action camera stabilizers from Hohem have been ranked the #1 best seller on Amazon with over 70% market share in the action camera stabilizer category.

Logo

Fast connection with GoPro

Special design for GoPro Hero series with built-in smart WiFi module. Giving users more flexibility to remotely control their GoPro using iSteady Pro 3 to take photos or record videos.

Amazing IPX4 Splash-Proof

No need to worry about water splashes from any direction. It provides users protection in various outdoor adventures even on a rainy day.

Long Battery Life

The iSteady Pro 3 has a built-in 3600mAh battery. It has up to 12 hours battery life, and also can work as a powerbank to charge the user's camera while recording.

Also compatible with other action cameras

iSteady Pro 3 is also fit with:

  • DJI Osmo Action
  • Insta360 ONE R
  • SONY RX0
  • YI cam
  • Xiaomi Mijia
  • SJCAM
  • Other action cameras with similar size and weight

A Great Helper for Creating Cinematic Video

When trying to shoot cinematic videos, iSteady Pro 3 offer 7 different cinematic effects, such as 600°Rotational Inception Mode, Motion Timelapse, POV, Sport Mode, Pan Follow, Pan & Tilt Follow, and Lock mode. These fun working modes enable users to easily implement great ideas for family videos, travel vlogs and extreme sport.

Pricing and availability

iSteady Pro 3 is available at the Hohem Official Website for a very affordable price $89. Click the link to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal

About Hohem

Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

Follow us on Social Media to win a free gimbal:
Website: www.hohem.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohemtech
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsqv-k9Hvu4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
