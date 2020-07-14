Menhaden Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2020
PR Newswire
London, July 14
Menhaden PLC
14 July 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2020
The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de