Dental Imaging Equipment Expands on Back of Rapid Digitization: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recently published report on the dental imaging equipment market predicts that growth is expected to accelerate at a positive 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of patients with dental problems visiting healthcare settings due to mandatory enforcement of social distancing measures. Moreover, healthcare providers have reoriented their operations towards caring for COVID-19 positive patients.

As a result, procurement of new imaging equipment has reduced due to subdued demand. Moreover, disruption of production cycles has led to reduced industrial output, thereby stalling dental imaging equipment manufacturing. Recovery prospects do exist. However, it won't be before the passing of the subsequent quarters of 2020.

"Market players need to concentrate more on providing high resolution imaging in order to provide enhanced treatment. Techniques such as 3D-imaging, fluoroscopy and 4K ultra-HD will greatly augment market prospects for dental imaging equipment in the future," opines an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Dental Imaging Equipment Market Study

Extraoral X-ray systems emerged as the kingpin in the dental imaging equipment market, accounting for ~30% of the revenue pie in 2019

The popularity of intraoral sensors is gradually increasing, with prominent manufacturers doling out various two and three dimensional image sensors

Independent dental clinics are the primary end-users of dental imaging equipment, capturing nearly 70% of the market share in 2019

Asia-Pacific shall emerge as the fastest growing dental imaging equipment market followed by Africa and Latin America

Dental Imaging Equipment Market- Key Trends

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging is emerging as the gold standard for dental imaging. These systems are being leveraged to provide 3-dimensional data at a lower radiation dose and cost

Market players are investing in cutting-edge image-guided implant dentistry with lightning fast speeds to provide efficient treatment within a limited timespan

However, inadequate insurance coverage for dental treatment combined with its expensive nature is expected to deter patients from availing image-based dental care, impeding growth prospects

Dental Imaging Equipment Market- Region-wise Analysis

North America and Europe shall remain the dominant dental imaging equipment market growth avenues. Increasing awareness among patients about sophisticated image based surgeries is prompting dental clinics to adopt high-end dental imaging equipment

and shall remain the dominant dental imaging equipment market growth avenues. Increasing awareness among patients about sophisticated image based surgeries is prompting dental clinics to adopt high-end dental imaging equipment Exponentially increasing population pools in countries such as China and India are leading to increased prevalence of dental diseases. With the levels of disposable incomes rising due to economic growth, patients can afford expensive dental treatment, pushing up dental imaging equipment adoption in healthcare settings across Asia-Pacific

and are leading to increased prevalence of dental diseases. With the levels of disposable incomes rising due to economic growth, patients can afford expensive dental treatment, pushing up dental imaging equipment adoption in healthcare settings across Rising dental care awareness in Brazil and South Africa is pushing up sales of dental imaging equipment in both regions

Dental Imaging Equipment Market- Competitive Landscape

The dental imaging equipment market players are concentration on incorporating artificial intelligence and provide state-of-the-art imaging equipment to the end-users, thus providing them with a comparative advantage. For instance, in October 2019, DENTSPY Sirona Inc. launched the Xios AE and Xios XG Supreme intraoral scanners, providing outstanding image quality. These systems provide a theoretical resolution of 33 lp/mm and a 15 micrometer pixel size.

Another strategy which is actively followed is venture capital funding to facilitate research and development on advanced dental imaging equipment.

In February 2018, Nordic capital forged agreements with Adent Cliniques Dentaires Groupe SA to acquire TopOrtho and Top Mondzorg Dental Clinics for the purpose of furthering dental imaging research.

Similarly, the Asian Healthcare Fund invests in the Indian healthcare and life sciences sector and includes the investment programs titled "MyDentist" and "Sabka Dentist" since the past decade.

Dental Imaging Equipment Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Wall/Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems



Hand-Held Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Extraoral X-ray Systems

Panoramic X-ray Systems



Cephalometric Projections Systems

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

Intraoral Cameras

End Users

Hospitals

Independent Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Forensic Laboratories

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

ASEAN

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

More Valuable Insights on Dental Imaging Equipment Market

Future Market Insights provides an unbiased insight on the dental imaging equipment market forecasted for the period 2020-2030. It delves into the analysis on revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and the latest industry trends in each of the segments. The global dental imaging equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights by bringing to the fore insights helping stakeholders identify opportunities as well as challenges.

