The Council of Ministers has urgently approved royal decrees to regulate the clean energy procurement rounds and procedures for the grid connection of large scale projects.From pv magazine Spain. To streamline the wave of renewable energy projects into the national energy mix - with 60 GW expected to come online by 2030 - and to provide legal certainty to its energy regulatory framework, the Spanish government yesterday authorized decrees to regulate new large scale, clean energy auctions as well as the grid connection of power projects. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition said massive ...

