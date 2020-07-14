Kentik Launches the Industry's First Synthetic Monitoring Solution to Provide Autonomous Testing for Cloud and Hybrid Networks

Company Unifies Synthetic Testing and Real-time Network Traffic Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik, provider of the network intelligence platform trusted by digital enterprises and service providers, including IBM, Zoom, Dropbox, eBay, Cisco, and GoDaddy, today announced the launch of Kentik Synthetic Monitoring, proactive network monitoring that simulates an end-user's experience with infrastructure, applications or services. The industry-leading Kentik Network Intelligence Platform is now the only fully integrated network traffic and synthetic monitoring analytics solution on the market, and the only solution to enable autonomous testing - for both cloud and hybrid networks.

Until an outage or performance issue arises, most businesses today are blind to the digital experiences of their customers and employees. Network teams use synthetic monitoring to proactively test for performance elements, but traditional tools cannot auto-configure or adapt to ever-changing internet traffic and paths. Without providing actual network context, these tests result in time-consuming, manual configurations and guesswork that can negatively affect network performance, the end-users and, ultimately, the business. With Kentik Synthetic Monitoring, network teams have a fully integrated solution that can autonomously configure their tests, present the full network context, and make the resulting insights actionable immediately.

"Lack of understanding of network usage and state has led to the massive failure of synthetic monitoring," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "Kentik already has real-time visibility into over 1 trillion traffic measurements per day across billions of users and sees every network connected to the internet. Synthetic testing integrated with actual network traffic and device data gives Kentik trillions of even better eyes on the network. We are changing the game with synthetic monitoring that's exponentially more valuable."

Kentik Synthetic Monitoring uses private agents that deploy quickly and easily and a network of global agents that are strategically positioned in internet cities around the world and in every cloud region within AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud. The service feeds into the Kentik Data Engine (KDE), a patented hybrid columnar and streaming data engine for distributed ingest, enrichment, learning and analytics, which uses machine learning to analyze, predict and respond in real time, at internet scale.

"Data from Kentik Synthetic Monitoring allows us to continue to extend our already insurmountable lead in volume, velocity and quality of network measurement, leveraging the telemetry to build even better models of network, application, and user behavior," added Freedman.

Kentik Synthetic Monitoring frequently and autonomously measures performance and availability metrics of essential infrastructure, applications and services including:

SaaS solutions

Applications hosted in the public cloud

Internal applications

Transit and peer networks

Content delivery networks

Streaming video, social, gaming and other content providers

Site-to-site performance across traditional WAN and SD-WANs

Service provider connectivity and customer SLAs

"Our customers have been vocal for some time that the existing approaches to synthetic network testing are falling short because they are too manual, too static and too expensive," said Christoph Pfister, chief product officer of Kentik. "We designed Kentik Synthetics to test autonomously, taking into account the dynamic nature of modern networks and the internet. In addition, we believe the industry has been held back for too long by a lack of affordability, forcing customers to trade off testing needs with cost constraints. Kentik is doing away with all this today by introducing a price point that allows customers to monitor frequently, monitor autonomously, and monitor everything that matters."

Kentik Synthetic Monitoring is available now in preview, with GA planned for this quarter. Register for the preview . For more information, download the solution brief or contact us at info@kentik.com .

ABOUT KENTIK

Kentik is the network intelligence platform for the connected world, trusted by leading digital enterprises and service providers. With Kentik, businesses eliminate the visibility and intelligence gaps associated with running dynamic and complex networks, and achieve greater network performance, reliability and security. The Kentik Network Intelligence Platform ingests diverse data streams from the internet, edge, cloud, data center and hybrid infrastructures and provides real-time visualizations and AIOps-powered insights and automation. Learn more at kentik.com.