Digital Healthcare is becoming a global phenomenon and innovators, and stakeholders across geographies are evaluating new tools, and navigating pathways to implement advanced technologies into healthcare. While the European Healthcare system has progressed substantially over the past decade, the sector still faces major challenges, including greater prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of healthcare workers, and financial discrepancies. To effectively cope with these and several other challenges, the sector is embracing digital innovations and new technologies. However, it is crucial to understand the major barriers to effective implantation of digital healthcare technologies in Europe. Infiniti's research experts have detailed a list of three major challenges for digital healthcare implementation in Europe.

"Over the past decade, the European healthcare system has progressed leaps and bounds. However, the sector is bound by some major challenges including aging population, greater prevalence of chronic diseases, therefore sector is now embracing digital innovations," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

While digital healthcare is an important step in the direction of progress, efficiency, and growth for the European healthcare sector, it does pose its own set of challenges. This article lists and explains the following challenges for all European healthcare companies to know, in detail:

The Medical Device Regulations in EU will cause complicated regulatory issues.

Medical device regulations require strict and stronger clinical evidence for clinical technologies.

MedTech startups launch at a regional level, making it difficult to efficiently expand to other countries with the same system.

Due to regional startups and a fragmented market, finding funding across countries poses a major challenge.

