Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 14 July 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 10,840 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 252p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,578,726 ordinary shares held in treasury and 63,015,269 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary