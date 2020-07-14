Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Appoints 2020-2021 Board of Directors

Former VP Carolyn Jarschke to lead association's initiatives as the new president

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced its new Board of Directors and Officers serving for the 2020-2021 term. This group of executives will lead the association in its efforts to extend awareness of self-funding initiatives, promote educational forums, engage and grow membership levels, and direct advocacy efforts.

HCAA Officers

HCAA President : Carolyn Jarschke of QVI Risk Solutions, Inc.

: Carolyn Jarschke of QVI Risk Solutions, Inc. HCAA Vice President : Ernie Clevenger of CareHere, LLC and MyHealthGuide LLC

: Ernie Clevenger of CareHere, LLC and MyHealthGuide LLC HCAA Treasurer : Kirti Mutatkar of UnitedAg

: Kirti Mutatkar of UnitedAg HCAA Immediate Past President: Joanie Verinder, CSFS, HIPAAP of Group & Pension Administrators, Inc.

HCAA Board of Directors

Matthew Burghardt of Lockton Companies, LLC

Tim Callender of The Phia Group, LLC

Tom Cardwell of Leading Edge Administrators Inc.

Mike Clayton of Virtual Benefits Administrator

Jim Farley of J. P. Farley Corporation

Julie Mueller of Custom Design Benefits

Caryn Rasnick of 90 Degree Benefits

Jim Stanis of J. J. Stanis and Company, Inc.

HCAA Past President's Liaison (Advisory to the Board)

Steve Rasnick of Self Insured Plans LLC

"I'm thrilled to welcome this impressive group of industry visionaries to lead our association at a time when the healthcare ecosystem continues to experience a fundamental shift in how we think about, administer and fund care," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "We value the role that each of these new board members will play in guiding our association, and I look forward to seeing the impact they will make as we strive towards bringing education and advocacy to all of our self-funded members and their organizations during these changing times."

About HCAA

The Health Care Administrators Association is the nation's most prominent nonprofit trade association supporting the education, networking, resource and advocacy needs of health benefit administrators (TPAs), stop loss insurance carriers, managing general underwriters, audit firms, medical managers, technology organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, brokers/agents, human resource managers, plan sponsors and health care consultants. For over 40 years, HCAA has taken a leadership role in transforming the self-funding industry, and increasing the importance of self-funding as an important alternative in the health care delivery systems of our country. For more information, visit www.hcaa.org, or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube.

