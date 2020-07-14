Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. Announces Name Change to Softlab9 Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SOFT)(OTC PINK:SOFSF)(FSE:APO2) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc." to "Softlab9 Technologies Inc." There will be no change to the symbol. The name change was approved by the board of directors of the Company on July 7, 2020 to reflect that the Company's business is not restricted to software-related ventures, but has a broader general technology focus for its operations.

Subject to the approval of the the Canadian Securities Exchange, (the "CSE"), the Company expects the name change to take effect on July 17, 2020 when its common shares will begin trading on the CSE under the new name "Softlab9 Technologies Inc."

The new CUSIP number will be 83406N105 and the new ISIN will CA83406N1050.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

ABOUT SOFTLAB9:

Based in Vancouver, B.C. SoftLab9 is an incubator specializing in developing, launching, acquiring, and vertically integrating companies. They foster a portfolio of assets internally while providing engineering, capital, executive management, and industry experience. The Company brings together innovative ideas based on solid foundations and experienced teams to build leading companies.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the company name change and the timing for the Company's shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

