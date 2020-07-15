The global boric acid market size is expected to grow by 264.20 thousand MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increase in demand from developing countries and the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies are hampering market growth.

The increase in demand from developing countries is expected to drive the boric acid market growth during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China, Brazil, Mexico, India, Philippines, and Indonesia are driving the demand for boric acid. Factors such as availability of raw materials, land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government regulations and policies are enabling several players in construction, glass manufacturing, and cosmetics industries to shift their manufacturing hubs to these countries.

Global Boric Acid Market: Applications Landscape

Based on the application segment analysis, the glass and ceramics segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of boric acid in borosilicate glass, textile fiberglass, and IFG. Boron, in the form of boric acid, offers better flux and chemical resistance to glass. The growing demand for boric acid in tile glazes for floor, wall, and clay roof tiles is also expected to boost demand during the forecast period.

Global Boric Acid Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for boric acid from the glass and ceramics, agriculture, and cosmetics and personal care industries. China and India are the key markets for boric acid in APAC.

Companies Covered

3M Co.

Avantor Inc.

Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu

Orocobre Ltd. Co.

Rio Tinto Ltd.

SCL Italia Spa

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

The Chemical Co.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.

