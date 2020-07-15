The global boric acid market size is expected to grow by 264.20 thousand MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005807/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boric Acid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increase in demand from developing countries and the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies are hampering market growth.
The increase in demand from developing countries is expected to drive the boric acid market growth during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China, Brazil, Mexico, India, Philippines, and Indonesia are driving the demand for boric acid. Factors such as availability of raw materials, land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government regulations and policies are enabling several players in construction, glass manufacturing, and cosmetics industries to shift their manufacturing hubs to these countries.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/boric-acid-market-industry-analysis?
Global Boric Acid Market: Applications Landscape
Based on the application segment analysis, the glass and ceramics segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of boric acid in borosilicate glass, textile fiberglass, and IFG. Boron, in the form of boric acid, offers better flux and chemical resistance to glass. The growing demand for boric acid in tile glazes for floor, wall, and clay roof tiles is also expected to boost demand during the forecast period.
Global Boric Acid Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for boric acid from the glass and ceramics, agriculture, and cosmetics and personal care industries. China and India are the key markets for boric acid in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- 3M Co.
- Avantor Inc.
- Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu
- Orocobre Ltd. Co.
- Rio Tinto Ltd.
- SCL Italia Spa
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
- The Chemical Co.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Boric Acid Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist boric acid market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the boric acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the boric acid market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of boric acid market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Glass and ceramics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Agriculture Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Detergents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Volume Driver-Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Avantor Inc.
- Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu
- Orocobre Ltd. Co.
- Rio Tinto Ltd.
- SCL Italia Spa
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
- The Chemical Co.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005807/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/