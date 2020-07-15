

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the U.S. FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee has voted 12-0 in favour of positive benefit/risk profile for belantamab mafodotin for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Two committee members could not participate in the final vote.



The recommendation was based on review of DREAMM clinical trial programme, including the pivotal DREAMM-2 study.



The company said it looks forward to working with the FDA as they complete their review of Biologics License Application. The company added that, if approved, belantamab mafodotin will be a first-in-class anti-BCMA therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.



The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to belantamab mafodotin in 2017 and priority review designation for BLA earlier this year.



