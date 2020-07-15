

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low -0.1 percent, although the central bank may introduce some kind of additional stimulus.



Australia will see July results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in June, the index climbed 6.3 percent to a score of 93.7.



Indonesia will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to slide 18.7 percent on year after plummeting 42.2 percent in May. Exports are called lower by an annual 12.26 percent after dropping 28.95 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is predicted to show a surplus of $1.11 billion, down from $2.09 billion a month earlier.



South Korea will see June jobless data; in May, the unemployment rate came in at 4.5 percent.



