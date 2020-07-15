The global automotive cabin air quality sensor market size is expected to grow by 1.65 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The increase in long-distance travel and the increase in demand for car air purifiers are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper market growth.
The increase in long-distance travel is expected to be one of the major factors that will drive the automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth. Air quality sensors are widely incorporated in vehicles equipped with automatic HVAC systems. In addition, it has been observed that a majority of the population in countries such as the US go on one or more long-distance trips every year. This stimulates the demand for luxury vehicles. Furthermore, the working population prefers cars for daily commute, which increases traffic congestions in metro cities. With HVAC systems becoming a standard fitment in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, this increase in long-distance travel and traffic congestion will subsequently drive the need for air quality sensors.
Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: Applications Landscape
Based on application segmentation, the passenger cars segment is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its high demand. With the increasing demand for luxury cars and the integration of multiple features in vehicles, this automotive air quality sensor market is expected to witness considerable growth in the passenger cars segment.
Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth and will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market in APAC can be attributed to the increase in the purchase of passenger cars. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive cabin air quality sensor in APAC.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
