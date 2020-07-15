The global automotive cabin air quality sensor market size is expected to grow by 1.65 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005828/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The increase in long-distance travel and the increase in demand for car air purifiers are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper market growth.

The increase in long-distance travel is expected to be one of the major factors that will drive the automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth. Air quality sensors are widely incorporated in vehicles equipped with automatic HVAC systems. In addition, it has been observed that a majority of the population in countries such as the US go on one or more long-distance trips every year. This stimulates the demand for luxury vehicles. Furthermore, the working population prefers cars for daily commute, which increases traffic congestions in metro cities. With HVAC systems becoming a standard fitment in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, this increase in long-distance travel and traffic congestion will subsequently drive the need for air quality sensors.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-cabin-air-quality-sensor-market-industry-analysis?

Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: Applications Landscape

Based on application segmentation, the passenger cars segment is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its high demand. With the increasing demand for luxury cars and the integration of multiple features in vehicles, this automotive air quality sensor market is expected to witness considerable growth in the passenger cars segment.

Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth and will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market in APAC can be attributed to the increase in the purchase of passenger cars. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive cabin air quality sensor in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Amphenol Corp.

Hanon Systems

Hella GmbH Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corp.

paragon GmbH Co. KGaA

Prodrive Technologies BV

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc

Sensirion AG

Valeo SA

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2018, 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive cabin air quality sensor market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amphenol Corp.

Hanon Systems

Hella GmbH Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corp.

paragon GmbH Co. KGaA

Prodrive Technologies BV

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc

Sensirion AG

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005828/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/