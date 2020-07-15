The global rice milling machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 119.84 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005820/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rice Milling Machinery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The expansion of rice processing plants and the growing adoption of automation to leverage profitability are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as nutrient deficiency in milled rice in comparison to other rice types may hamper market growth.

The demand for rice is increasing with the rise in the population of many countries. This has encouraged many rice processing companies to expand production by opening new rice processing plants, which in turn, is increasing the demand for rice milling machinery. Such expansion of various rice processing companies is likely to benefit the people of many countries whose main staple food is rice.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/rice-milling-machinery-market-industry-analysis?

Global Rice Milling Machinery Market: Product Landscape

Based on product segmentation, the horizontal roller rice milling machinery segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Horizontal roller rice milling machinery is mainly used in batch operations. These machines offer economical operations in the recirculation mode and uniform milling along the entire length of the equipment surface.

Global Rice Milling Machinery Market: Geographic Landscape

By geographical segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth which will offer several opportunities to market vendors. The growth of the rice milling machinery market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the high dependency on rice in terms of food consumption, expansion of rice processing plants, and the growing adoption of automation to leverage profitability.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Ag Growth International Inc.

Alvan Blanch Development Co.

Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd.

GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd.

Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Satake Corp.

Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rice Milling Machinery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rice milling machinery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rice milling machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rice milling machinery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice milling machinery market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Horizontal roller rice milling machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vertical roller rice milling machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ag Growth International Inc.

Alvan Blanch Development Co.

Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd.

GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd.

Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Satake Corp.

Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005820/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/