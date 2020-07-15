The global rice milling machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 119.84 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005820/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rice Milling Machinery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The expansion of rice processing plants and the growing adoption of automation to leverage profitability are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as nutrient deficiency in milled rice in comparison to other rice types may hamper market growth.
The demand for rice is increasing with the rise in the population of many countries. This has encouraged many rice processing companies to expand production by opening new rice processing plants, which in turn, is increasing the demand for rice milling machinery. Such expansion of various rice processing companies is likely to benefit the people of many countries whose main staple food is rice.
Global Rice Milling Machinery Market: Product Landscape
Based on product segmentation, the horizontal roller rice milling machinery segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Horizontal roller rice milling machinery is mainly used in batch operations. These machines offer economical operations in the recirculation mode and uniform milling along the entire length of the equipment surface.
Global Rice Milling Machinery Market: Geographic Landscape
By geographical segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth which will offer several opportunities to market vendors. The growth of the rice milling machinery market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the high dependency on rice in terms of food consumption, expansion of rice processing plants, and the growing adoption of automation to leverage profitability.
Companies Covered
- Ag Growth International Inc.
- Alvan Blanch Development Co.
- Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Flour Tech Engineers (p) Ltd.
- GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.
- Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Satake Corp.
- Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Horizontal roller rice milling machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vertical roller rice milling machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
