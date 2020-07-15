The global doughnuts market size is expected to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Doughnuts Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Growing number of stores and retail outlets, and increased snacking and indulgence consumption are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may hamper the market growth.
Socializing at cafés has become popular among urban youth. In addition, the increased influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic have necessitated an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages, such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages, have further led to the emergence of doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Leading doughnut chains such as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Tim Hortons, and Dunkin' Brands Group are opening outlets in emerging economies. The growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has also encouraged many new players to invest substantially in the distribution of doughnuts through these centers. The growth in the infrastructure in developing countries, like new airports and highways, also provides scope to major coffee chains to establish new outlets. Therefore, the growing number of stores and retail outlets are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Global Doughnuts Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product segmentation analysis, the yeast doughnuts segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Traditional yeast-raised doughnuts are made from a sweet dough fermented with yeast to obtain a proper expansion of the dough. After being fermented, the dough is rolled to the desired thickness and cut out. These doughnuts are light and airy and have a chewy and slightly yeasty flavor. Vegan yeast-raised doughnuts are gaining prominence among vegan consumers, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Vendors are extensively offering such doughnuts in the market.
Global Doughnuts Market: Geographic Landscape
As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, North America is expected to experience significant growth which will offer several opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the doughnuts market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of middle-class families and improved living standards.
Companies Covered
- Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC
- Doughnut Time Ltd.
- Focus Brands LLC
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- J.CO Donuts Coffee
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- McDonald Corp.
- MTY Food Group Inc.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist doughnuts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the doughnuts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the doughnuts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of doughnuts market, vendors
