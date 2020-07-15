The global doughnuts market size is expected to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005852/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Doughnuts Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing number of stores and retail outlets, and increased snacking and indulgence consumption are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may hamper the market growth.

Socializing at cafés has become popular among urban youth. In addition, the increased influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic have necessitated an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages, such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages, have further led to the emergence of doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Leading doughnut chains such as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Tim Hortons, and Dunkin' Brands Group are opening outlets in emerging economies. The growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has also encouraged many new players to invest substantially in the distribution of doughnuts through these centers. The growth in the infrastructure in developing countries, like new airports and highways, also provides scope to major coffee chains to establish new outlets. Therefore, the growing number of stores and retail outlets are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/doughnuts-market-industry-analysis?

Global Doughnuts Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product segmentation analysis, the yeast doughnuts segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Traditional yeast-raised doughnuts are made from a sweet dough fermented with yeast to obtain a proper expansion of the dough. After being fermented, the dough is rolled to the desired thickness and cut out. These doughnuts are light and airy and have a chewy and slightly yeasty flavor. Vegan yeast-raised doughnuts are gaining prominence among vegan consumers, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Vendors are extensively offering such doughnuts in the market.

Global Doughnuts Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, North America is expected to experience significant growth which will offer several opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the doughnuts market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of middle-class families and improved living standards.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Focus Brands LLC

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

J.CO Donuts Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist doughnuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the doughnuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the doughnuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of doughnuts market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Yeast doughnuts Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cake doughnuts Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Foodservice Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

Focus Brands LLC

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

J.CO Donuts Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit www.technavio.com/report/doughnuts-market-industry-analysis?

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005852/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/