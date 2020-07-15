The school furniture market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 228.76 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The growing demand for modern, luxury furniture and the growth in demand for eco-friendly furniture are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high transportation cost and freight loss may hamper market growth.

Factors such as the growing economy and rising focus on aesthetics have increased the demand for luxury furniture from schools in North America. Also, several schools are adopting luxury and modular furniture to create a dynamic and collaborative classroom and learning spaces. The growing demand is encouraging vendors to adopt technologically advanced production practices to offer modern and luxury furniture with innovative designs. These products are sold at higher costs compared to traditional furniture. Vendors are also offering customization options in terms of color, theme, texture, and design. Therefore, the rising demand for luxury furniture is expected to drive the growth of the school furniture market during the forecast period.

School Furniture Market in North America: Product Landscape

Based on the product segmentation analysis, the seating furniture segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. This segment includes furniture such as chairs, stools, desks, benches, and other seating furniture used in schools and educational institutions. To cope with the upgrading education system, students and faculty members need advanced multipurpose furniture to execute their learning process efficiently.

Companies Covered

Fleetwood Group Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

KI

Kimball International Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Group

Virco Mfg. Corp.

