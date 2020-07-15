The global coding bootcamp market size is expected to grow by USD 453.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005845/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The low cost of bootcamps, and the increase in student enrollments are among the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increase in formal education may hamper market growth.

The increase in student enrollments is expected to be one of the primary factors driving the coding bootcamp market growth during the forecast period. This increasing number of students enrolling in bootcamps is attributed to the increasing affordability of coding bootcamps, the rising demand for MOOCs, and the increased adoption of online learning. Coding bootcamps are witnessing significant enrollments in APAC and EMEA, which will further boost the demand for coding bootcamp vendors in these regions.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/coding-bootcamp-market-industry-analysis?

Global Coding Bootcamp Market: End User Landscape

Based on the end user segmentation analysis, the individual learners segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, as more number of individuals enroll in coding bootcamps. Another major factor catering to the growth of the market is the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges between USD 5,000 to USD 20,000, which is quite less when compared to the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides a cost-effective way for learners to obtain programming skills without shelling out premium prices and get a high Return on Investment (ROI).

Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, North America region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the coding bootcamp market in North America is attributed to several factors such as the increasing number of student enrollments, increase in regulatory support provided by the US government, and the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Barcelona Code School

Bloc Inc.

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coding Bootcamp Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist coding bootcamp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coding bootcamp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coding bootcamp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Institutional learners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery

Market segments

Comparison by Mode of delivery

Full-time bootcamps Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Part-time bootcamps Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Python Market size and forecast 2019-2024

.NET Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ruby Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barcelona Code School

Bloc Inc.

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit www.technavio.com/report/coding-bootcamp-market-industry-analysis?

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005845/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/