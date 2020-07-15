The global coding bootcamp market size is expected to grow by USD 453.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005845/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The low cost of bootcamps, and the increase in student enrollments are among the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increase in formal education may hamper market growth.
The increase in student enrollments is expected to be one of the primary factors driving the coding bootcamp market growth during the forecast period. This increasing number of students enrolling in bootcamps is attributed to the increasing affordability of coding bootcamps, the rising demand for MOOCs, and the increased adoption of online learning. Coding bootcamps are witnessing significant enrollments in APAC and EMEA, which will further boost the demand for coding bootcamp vendors in these regions.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/coding-bootcamp-market-industry-analysis?
Global Coding Bootcamp Market: End User Landscape
Based on the end user segmentation analysis, the individual learners segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, as more number of individuals enroll in coding bootcamps. Another major factor catering to the growth of the market is the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges between USD 5,000 to USD 20,000, which is quite less when compared to the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides a cost-effective way for learners to obtain programming skills without shelling out premium prices and get a high Return on Investment (ROI).
Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Geographic Landscape
As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, North America region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the coding bootcamp market in North America is attributed to several factors such as the increasing number of student enrollments, increase in regulatory support provided by the US government, and the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- Barcelona Code School
- Bloc Inc.
- Dataquest Labs Inc.
- Galvanize Inc.
- General Assembly Space Inc.
- Hash Map Labs Inc.
- Ironhack Inc.
- Makers Academy
- Thinkful Inc.
- Udacity Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Coding Bootcamp Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coding bootcamp market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coding bootcamp market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coding bootcamp market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual learners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Institutional learners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery
- Market segments
- Comparison by Mode of delivery
- Full-time bootcamps Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Part-time bootcamps Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Mode of delivery
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- Java Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Python Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- .NET Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ruby Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barcelona Code School
- Bloc Inc.
- Dataquest Labs Inc.
- Galvanize Inc.
- General Assembly Space Inc.
- Hash Map Labs Inc.
- Ironhack Inc.
- Makers Academy
- Thinkful Inc.
- Udacity Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit www.technavio.com/report/coding-bootcamp-market-industry-analysis?
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005845/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/