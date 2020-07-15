The automotive active engine mount market size is expected to grow by USD 440.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The rising use of magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts, and the increasing electrification in vehicles are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the increasing adoption of EVs is hampering market growth.

The utilization of magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts is one of the key factors that is driving the automotive active engine mount market growth. Magnetorheological (MR) elastomers are smart materials that have the capability to be used in active engine mounts. The MR elastomers lack fluid parts and hence they are regarded as more reliable and easier for mass production. The magnetic particles of the elastomers are suspended and aligned when a magnetic field is applied, which helps in curing the elastomers.

Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application segmentation analysis, the Sedans segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. There is increasing penetration of luxury sedans as the socio-economic conditions have improved considerably over the years. This would strengthen the market for active engine mounts in the sedans segment.

Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive active engine mount market in APAC can be attributed to the increase in the ownership of luxury vehicles in the region.

Companies Covered

BWI Group

Continental AG

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Hutchinson SA

Porsche AG

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

Vibracoustic AG

Yamashita Rubber Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

