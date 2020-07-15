The automotive active engine mount market size is expected to grow by USD 440.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rising use of magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts, and the increasing electrification in vehicles are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the increasing adoption of EVs is hampering market growth.
The utilization of magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts is one of the key factors that is driving the automotive active engine mount market growth. Magnetorheological (MR) elastomers are smart materials that have the capability to be used in active engine mounts. The MR elastomers lack fluid parts and hence they are regarded as more reliable and easier for mass production. The magnetic particles of the elastomers are suspended and aligned when a magnetic field is applied, which helps in curing the elastomers.
Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application segmentation analysis, the Sedans segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. There is increasing penetration of luxury sedans as the socio-economic conditions have improved considerably over the years. This would strengthen the market for active engine mounts in the sedans segment.
Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market: Geographic Landscape
As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive active engine mount market in APAC can be attributed to the increase in the ownership of luxury vehicles in the region.
Companies Covered
- BWI Group
- Continental AG
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
- Hutchinson SA
- Porsche AG
- Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.
- Vibracoustic AG
- Yamashita Rubber Co. Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Active Engine Mount Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active engine mount market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive active engine mount market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive active engine mount market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active engine mount market, vendors
