The global automotive intelligent lighting system market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005846/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting system as a product differentiator is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high price of automotive intelligent lighting system may hamper market growth.
The adoption of automotive intelligent lighting systems is increasing as it offers high safety benefits while driving. In the automotive sales market, it is being also marketed by vehicle manufacturers as a product differentiator. OEMs offer automotive intelligent lighting systems to provide vehicles with greater aesthetic appeal and enhance the vehicle's exterior and interior lighting features. The design and architecture of the automotive intelligent lighting system offer vast styling diversity and acts as a unique brand signature. Thus, different OEMs are using it as a brand differentiator. For instance, BMW collaborated with OSRAM's special lighting division for the development of its headlights.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-intelligent-lighting-system-market-industry-analysis?
Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product segmentation analysis, the adaptive exterior lighting segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growing demand and installation of adaptive exterior automotive lighting will stimulate the market share of this segment in the automotive intelligent lighting system market.
Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market: Geographic Landscape
As per Technavio's geographic segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on equipping automobiles with advanced safety and convenience features.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- De Amertek Corp.
- Hella GmbH Co. KGaA
- J.W. Speaker Corp.
- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc Engineering Ltd.
- ZKW Group GmbH
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent lighting system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive intelligent lighting system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent lighting system market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Adaptive exterior lighting Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ambient interior lighting Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- De Amertek Corp.
- Hella GmbH Co. KGaA
- J.W. Speaker Corp.
- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc Engineering Ltd.
- ZKW Group GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit www.technavio.com/report/automotive-intelligent-lighting-system-market-industry-analysis?
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005846/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/