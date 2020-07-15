The global automotive intelligent lighting system market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting system as a product differentiator is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high price of automotive intelligent lighting system may hamper market growth.

The adoption of automotive intelligent lighting systems is increasing as it offers high safety benefits while driving. In the automotive sales market, it is being also marketed by vehicle manufacturers as a product differentiator. OEMs offer automotive intelligent lighting systems to provide vehicles with greater aesthetic appeal and enhance the vehicle's exterior and interior lighting features. The design and architecture of the automotive intelligent lighting system offer vast styling diversity and acts as a unique brand signature. Thus, different OEMs are using it as a brand differentiator. For instance, BMW collaborated with OSRAM's special lighting division for the development of its headlights.

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product segmentation analysis, the adaptive exterior lighting segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growing demand and installation of adaptive exterior automotive lighting will stimulate the market share of this segment in the automotive intelligent lighting system market.

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographic segmentation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on equipping automobiles with advanced safety and convenience features.

Companies Covered

De Amertek Corp.

Hella GmbH Co. KGaA

J.W. Speaker Corp.

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

OSRAM Licht AG

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Varroc Engineering Ltd.

ZKW Group GmbH

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent lighting system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive intelligent lighting system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent lighting system market, vendors

