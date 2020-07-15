The global duck meat market size is expected to grow by USD 1.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increasing global production of duck meat, and the development of lab-grown meat are among the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the increasing popularity of vegan diet may hamper the market growth.

The increasing global production of duck meat is expected to be one of the key factors driving the duck meat market growth. The global demand for duck meat has increased significantly, mainly due to the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with its consumption. Subsequently, this rise in demand is substantiated by an expansion of production capacities by major vendors, which increases the choices available to customers in the market. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global duck meat market.

Global Duck Meat Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product segmentation analysis, the processed duck meat segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Processed duck meat includes frozen duck meat and fresh processed duck meat. The processing of duck meat involves the addition of chemical preservatives. Processed duck meat also provides a high amount of nutrition in the diet. Processed duck meat is also associated with a high convenience quotient, which increases the demand for this variety of duck meat.

Global Duck Meat Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, APAC region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the duck meat market in APAC is attributed to several factors such as increasing health awareness, the convenience offered by processed meats, and the expanding fast-food chains.

Companies Covered

AJC International Inc.

AMI LLC sp.k

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Gressingham Foods

Maple Leaf Farms Inc.

Memphis Meats

Pepes Ducks Ltd.

pure lo-mei food

