

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its preliminary net sales for the second quarter increased by 26.5 percent (net of currency effects) to 788.4 million euros from last year. Net sales increased 24.3 percent in nominal terms.



EBIT for the second quarter were 102 million euros, compared to negative 1.5 million euros in the previous year. The higher earnings were caused by considerably higher net sales volume and a higher gross profit margin.



The company reported a year-on-year growth in order intake of 36.3 percent (net of currency effects). In nominal terms, order intake was up 33.6 percent.



Considering the high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company expects full year net sales and EBIT to be considerably above both the prior year and the original guidance.



The company expects net sales growth for fiscal year 2020 to be between 14 percent and 22 percent (net of currency effects). The expectation for the EBIT margin is between 7.0 percent and 11.0 percent.



