The global xenon flash lamp market size is expected to grow by USD 46.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Xenon Flash Lamp Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand from various industries, and the demand from precision farming applications are among the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the emergence of substitutes may hamper the market growth.

The advantages of xenon flash lamp pumped laser such as stable simmer, dependable trigger, and consistent lamp-to-lamp quality make them suitable for use in medical and cosmetic applications while performing surgeries. For example, in the medical sector, xenon flash lamp pumped lasers are used while performing eye surgeries and kidney stone surgeries. Similarly, xenon flash lamp pumped lasers are used for various cosmetic surgeries, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, and skin rejuvenation procedures. Additionally, due to the high precision that they provide, xenon flash lamp pumped lasers are used in various manufacturing processes such as cutting, welding, drilling, and marking. Hence, the growing demand from various industries is one of the key factors driving the xenon flash lamp market growth during the forecast period.

Global Xenon Flash Lamp Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application segmentation analysis, the laser segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the medical sector. In addition, the increasing use of lasers in several manufacturing processes such as welding, drilling, and cutting will be another prominent factor driving the demand from the laser segment.

Global Xenon Flash Lamp Market: Geographic Landscape

As per Technavio's geographical segmentation, APAC is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing demand for xenon flash lamps from the semiconductor manufacturing, medical, and cosmetic sectors.

Companies Covered

Amglo Kemlite Laboratories Inc.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Heraeus Holding GmbH

HOLOGENIX

Nam Kwong Electric Co. Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

SARSPEC LDA

Sugawara Laboratories Inc.

Ushio America Inc.

Xenon Flash Lamp Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist xenon flash lamp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the xenon flash lamp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the xenon flash lamp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of xenon flash lamp market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Laser Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver-Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

