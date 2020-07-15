

BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) cut 6.5% of its jobs and trimmed its retail network, due to loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It also announced the end of its 22-year-old contract to sell Calvin Klein watches. The company expects a positive operating result for the full year.



Swatch expects that the sales and profit situation will improve quickly in the coming months, parallel to the further easing of Covid-19 measures in the countries. The positive outlook is strengthened by the new products which will be launched in the second half of the year, as well as the lower cost base. This will lead to increased production capacity in the third and fourth quarter 2020.



In the first half of 2020, about 260 stores were definitely closed, which resulted in a significant reduction in employees abroad. The number of employees has decreased since December 2019 by 6.5% to about 33,700 persons, the company said in a statement.



The company said it will discontinue business unit Calvin Klein by the end of 2021 at the latest, due to the expiration of the license agreement. Key figures for this unit suffered a significant negative impact in the first half of 2020 due to Covid-19.



Swatch Group reported that net loss attributable to shareholders for the first-half of 2020 was 303 million Swiss francs compared to profit of 404 million Swiss francs in the previous year.



First half Group net sales were 2.20 billion Swiss francs, a decline of 43.4% to the previous year at constant exchange rates, or down 46.1% at current rates.



